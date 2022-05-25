Funeral home offers free services for families who lost loved ones in Uvalde mass shooting

Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, which is just two blocks from the school, said that they will be assisting all of the families who lost loved ones at no cost.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde community is rallying around victims' families after a gunman claimed at least 21 lives at Robb Elementary school, mainly students.

A funeral home just two blocks from the school has committed to providing free services for all those killed in one of the deadliest school shootings in history.

"We have fought together as a community and we will pull together as one now in our time of need," Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening. "Hillcrest will be assisting families with NO COST for funerals for all involved in today’s horrific events. Prayer for our small amazing town."

Hearses were seen leaving the school on Tuesday night, as many families mourned and many others still waited for any information on their loved ones. Families at the Uvalde civic center provided DNA samples to law enforcement to help identify the victims.

19 children were killed in the shooting, along with a fourth-grade teacher and the grandmother of the alleged shooter.

"My heart was broke today," Superintendent Hal Harrell said in an evening update, adding that the rest of the school year has been canceled, and plans for graduation ceremonies and all other activities have been put on hold.

Community members from across Texas have stepped up to donate blood as many victims are still being treated for their injuries. Two blood donation drives have been set up in San Antonio. Click here for more information.