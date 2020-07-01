SAN ANTONIO — A new mural was unveiled at the Freeman Coliseum Tuesday that pictures the spirit of Bexar County and the diversity of events over the past 70 years.

The process began in 2019 with a competition inviting artists to submit a proposal. The Coliseum's Art Committee selected artist Garin Baker.

Baker then set out to attend several iconic San Antonio events, and nearly two years later, the mural is finished, representing our city.

"The completed mural consists of twelve 5-foot by 10-foot hand painted sections seamlessly installed on site, expressing the joy of humanity into a montage vision filled with excitement and spirit...," Baker said.

The mural is on display outside the main entrance of the Freeman Coliseum.

"So many significant memories have been created here and, by including public art, we are capturing the collective memory of our history, society and culture," said Derrick Howard, the Freeman Coliseum’s Executive Director.

