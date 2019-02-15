SAN ANTONIO — Progress on the San Pedro Creek Culture Park continues, with crews currently working on a portion stretching from Houston Street to Nueva Street. The portion will include community space around the Alameda Theater, a sculpture garden, five murals, a 250-foot waterfall and a public restroom, along with more than 75 trees, 3,494 shrubs, 185 vines and 1,794 aquatic plants.

There is already a portion of the park completed, spanning four blocks from the flood tunnel inlet at North Santa Rosa Street, on to Houston Street. There are informational plaques and a waterfall, with animals already inhabiting the area.

Bexar County Commissioners have been actively working on the project for years, hoping it will revitalize downtown and spark economic development- while holding onto the area's uniqueness.

"We want to capture the look and feel of San Antonio and that’s why we’re using the limestone, it’s a continuation of what you see in the city and Bexar County," said San Antonio River Authority Senior Engineer Kerry Averyt. "We want it to be a gem for San Antonio and Bexar County."

During the work, there may be some temporary detours and closures.

"We realize there’s a lot of impacts, we’re trying to minimize that, and in the end we’re going to give you something that’s beautiful," Averyt said.

An app associated with the park allows visitors to take an audio tour and learn more about the history of and culture in the area. To learn more about visiting, or how to download the app, click here.