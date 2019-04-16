SAN ANTONIO — When the Spurs defeated the Nuggets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday night, handing Denver just its eighth home loss all season, fans of the Silver and Black had something to look forward to besides Game 2 a few days later.

Spurs fans have come to associate Spurs playoff wins with free coffee from Circle K convenience, a small treasure for the fanbase of a team that's been to the playoffs 22 consecutive years and counting.

But that tradition has come to an end this year, thanks to a dagger of a tweet from a verified account associating itself with the Circle K brand.

That sound you hear? That's the sound of thousands of coffee-drinking, Spurs-loving, San Antonio-residing hearts breaking. Social media sure noticed.

And at least one person is hoping that another Texas staple takes up the custom.