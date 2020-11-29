Four years later, Aaron Rocha's family is still searching for answers in his murder

“My journey of grief is stuck, until someone is held accountable."

SAN ANTONIO — The Thanksgiving holiday never gets easier for Lori Rocha.

“Every year is different, but this year I’ve had a lot of anger,” Rocha said.

On a rainy Saturday afternoon, she and her family joined together – as they’ve done the past three years – to remember her son, Aaron Rocha, who was killed in 2016 during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“In 2016, Thanksgiving was on the 24th. That was the last time I saw him," Rocha said. "We told each other we loved each other and we were looking forward to Christmas, but that was the last time I heard him say, 'I love you, Mom.' He’s forever gone."

San Antonio Police believe road rage is why Rocha was shot and killed that day, but the shooter was never found. Which means Aaron’s murder is still unsolved.

On the corner of Huebner Road and Lockhill Selma Road, his family stands together holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

“My journey of grief is stuck, until someone is held accountable. I need that before I can move on to the next step of my journey,” Rocha said.

She says her and her family will be there every year – rain, sleet or snow – until they get it.

“My son is not here, and he should be. Nobody had the right to cut his life short, and him not be with us,” Rocha said.