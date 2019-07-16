SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said an argument in a business Tuesday afternoon devolved into a shooting that sent four victims to the hospital.

The victims were attacked in parking lot along San Pedro, not far from North Star Mall. One of the victims ran inside a nearby McDonald's restaurant and screamed for help.

SAPD says the alleged shooter, identified as 24-year-old Kwenton Terrell Thomas, took off running and got four blocks away before he was caught. He was caught by none other than Chief William McManus when he arrived on the scene.

McManus said investigators were working on identifying what started the incident. "We don't know what the argument was over," McManus said. "I just happened to be in the area, and came across the suspect."

A witness was inside a nearby McDonald's at the time. He said he heard the gunshots. "I saw a young male stumbling towards McDonald's," he said. "He came in and hit the floor. He was covered in blood."

One of the four shooting victims is battling life-threatening injuries, according to preliminary information. Bullets pierced the window of a car belonging to a fifth person, but they were uninjured in the incident.

Investigators were at the scene for about three hours. One of their challenges was finding the gun used in the shooting.

Thomas faces five charges of aggravated assault. He is also wanted in connection to a pawnshop robbery in Louisiana, where firearms were taken from the store. There has been no connection made to the weapons stolen in that incident to the gun used during Tuesday's shooting.

