'Your ideas won't work unless you do' | Founder, CEO of Andy Garcia Foods to be laid to rest Thursday

Andrew 'Andy' Garcia died recently after a massive heart attack. But his multifaceted legacy still has life.

SAN ANTONIO — Louis Garcia is finding peace during a time of sorrow. He is one of six children, and five are still alive. Their brother, Andy Sr, is dead, and so is matriarch Delia. Now, the Garcias are preparing for their father's funeral on Thursday.

"Of course, it hurts," Garcia said. "The Bible tells us at a time for sorrow. A time for rejoicing. It hurt. But I can't believe the peace that comes from it."

Andrew 'Andy' Garcia is a native of Fall City who moved to San Antonio. His first marriage was to the late Delia Garcia- her maiden name too. Garica said the two were a team.

"Her intuition and his business knowledge," he said.

The elder Garcia worked long hours at a meat processing plant while nurturing his dream to be his own boss. That internal fire and six children led him and his wife to a kitchen time investment.

"A $15 investment that they wrestled with," Garcia said. "They thought about and prayed about before they invested $15 to start their barbacoa business."

The Garcia barbacoa was so good Andy Garcia started trimming hours from work, and his bosses granted him the grace to do it.

"One of his favorite sayings was your ideas won't work unless you do," Garcia said.

The Garcias perfected a chorizo recipe that would change their lives forever. The father and businessman started taking his product to stores.

"He started going locally to H.E.B. stores and went directly to the market managers and sold directly store to store," his son said.

After the doors of Andy Garcia Foods opened in the mid-60s, the business grew rapidly across the state and nation.

"He was a man committed to excellence in his product, excellence in customer service," Garcia said. "And that's what helped the company rise in the mid-seventies."

Away from work, Andy Garcia made sure all of his children helped his business in the early years and got a college education. Louis Garcia is a dentist in the Dominion area, and his siblings were equally successful, if not more. All from the seeds of a Mexican food pioneer.

"The legacy that he created, the spirit of giving and the compassion is what will go through generations," Garcia said.

The businessman also served at Cornerstone Church, where he became a member in 1973. He loved sports, but giving was his real pastime.

Garcia's father had a prior heart attack in recent years. But in late August, a massive cardiac arrest was challenging to overcome.

"He was without oxygen for 30 minutes," Garcia said. "And when they revived him for a full day and a half, it was obvious from the first test that there was brain damage."

He was on life support until August 29---the morning he died. With loved ones near, the formidable businessman transitioned out of this world.

For his son, the moment has given him peace and confidence his father's light will shine on.

"There's an expression of what you do speaks so loudly I can hardly hear what you say," Garcia said. "My father was a very quiet leader, but he was a very profound leader by his actions."