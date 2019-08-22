SAN ANTONIO — Shelling out money to buy school supplies is a reality teachers have to face when they return to the classroom every August, but H-E-B made it a whole lot easier on Thursday for one San Antonio instructor.

Mary Morales, a teacher at Big Country Elementary, had 45 seconds to navigate the Potranco store's aisles and fill up her shopping cart with as many free notebooks, colored pencils and folders for her students as she could.

"We are just so happy that we can hepl a teacher at the beginning of the school year," an H-E-B representative said.

Morales's shopping cart was stocked full of supplies by the end of the 45 seconds. The grand total: $1,324.