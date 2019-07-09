SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spur Malik Rose and Sarah Forgany walked into the Oak Hills Lanes bowling alley Saturday afternoon to talk about the 3rd Annual Malik Rose Bowl and to get some practice in ahead of the big night.

The two greeted each other and did some light-hearted joking about who the better bowler is before sitting down at a table behind the last lane of the alley to talk about what Malik has been up to since last year's event.

Rose, a former NBA player who won two championships with the San Antonio Spurs (see: 1999 and 2003) after playing with the Charlotte Hornets and before playing with the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder, returned to the Alamo City for one reason-- to give back.

Three years ago, he teamed up with the Salvation Army for the Malik Rose Bowl, an event that combines bowling, celebrities, food, and most importantly, helps to raise awareness for The Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelter.

This year's event will be held Monday, September 9 at the Main Event Entertainment along 1604 from 6 - 10 p.m.

While warming up (and showing up our very own Sarah Forgany *sorry Sarah!), Malik shared how grateful he is to the people of San Antonio for all of the love that they've shown him over the years. He also stressed the importance of giving back to the community.

Malik also wanted to make sure that attendees knew that all of the money raised Monday night will stay right here within the San Antonio community.

Tickets to the event are still available here. Hopefully, Sarah will redeem KENS 5 and keep up her winning streak from last year.

Tune into KENS 5 Eyewitness News on Monday morning between 5- 7 a.m. to find out what Malik Rose thinks about Tim Duncan joining the Spurs as an assistant coach and whether the Detroit Pistons (the team he is currently the Assistant General Manager of) or the San Antonio Spurs are his favorite team!