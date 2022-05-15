Former hospice volunteer thanks those taking care of her after cancer diagnosis

An expert in the profession, she knows what compassionate care looks like. She wants to recognize a local agency that's now taking care of her.

SAN ANTONIO — A former hospice care worker called KENS 5 asking us for some help.

"You never know what is in store for you," said New York native, Scheherazade Espino. "I know I'm giving [hospice workers] a run for their money because I'm feisty!"

Espino worked in Arizona, Washington and Idaho as a hospice volunteer.

"[It] gives the families a chance to get out for a couple of hours and do what they have to do," she explained. "I've done that for the last 20, 25 years."

She knows it takes a special person to do this job while showing compassion and understanding.

"You never really know the future of what's gonna happen with a hospice patient. Yes, they're getting ready for their exit in the most dignified way. I think what's important is the care that they get," said Espino.

Two weeks ago, she and her husband moved to San Antonio, not knowing anyone.

Espino is being cared for by St. John's Hospice and Palliative Care.

"I was a healthy woman for 66 years. On my birthday, I got a diagnosis of lung cancer."

Now on the other side of hospice, she's sharing her joy because of the experience with her care staff.

"Before, I could barely move. I didn't really have a desire for much of life. I had already checked out," she explained. "But now every day, they call me and say, 'Hey! How are you doing?' I go, 'I'm doing really well!'"

She calls her helpers her "prayer warriors" and "Earth angels", and thought they deserved public recognition for their kindness and for going above and beyond.