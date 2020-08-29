Food, backpacks, and essentials distributed to SA families in honor of Verna Mae 'Mama' Boone

“It’s hard right now for families. People are out of work and there’s a pandemic happening."

SAN ANTONIO — It was a passion that’s since turned into action.

“We’re blessing the community in honor of my mom, Mama Boone,” Reverend James Robinson said.

Verna Mae Boone, also known as “Mama Boone," is known across San Antonio for the time and effort she put in to help the local homeless community. Now, years after her death, her memory continues in the work she started.

“She is so important because she had a heart for the homeless people. She fed the homeless for 50 years under the I-35/Duringo bridge, and so I reached out to a few agencies and we made it happen,” Robinson said.

Outside of the KCHL Gospel Radio Station on Saturday, volunteers passed out 400 boxes of food to San Antonio families in Mama Boone's name.

“It’s hard right now for families. People are out of work and there’s a pandemic happening,” Robinson said.

The Gospel Vision Music Ministry group is passing out pandemic essentials to families as well.

“We’re giving out masks, we’re giving out school supplies, and the San Antonio food bank has blessed us with those 400 boxes of food and we still have some to give,” Robinson said.

Each donated item seeks to honor Mama Boone by doing after her death what she was so well-regarded for in life: Helping others in need.