SAN ANTONIO — The Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council held its annual San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise and Evaluation event on Wednesday, helping local hospitals to prepare by acting out a flu outbreak.

Baptist Health System says it partners with STRAC to help make sure it's ready to serve the community in times of need.

"To prepare for any disaster that could happen in San Antonio and the South Texas area, with our community partner STRAC," said Baptist Health System Chief Nurse Executive Kristin Lemus.

SAMCEE's members include hospitals, health systems and EMS agencies, and participants in the exercise and evaluation use a "four-step approach" to preparedness, including "plan, equip, train and exercise." This particular exercise's findings can be used to help improve plans, determine where equipment could be advanced and point out any additional training needs.

Lemus said there are efforts the community can make to help prevent the possibility of a flu outbreak.

"Making sure you wash your hands and cover your cough," Lemus said.

"Those are the two biggest things you can do to prevent this from happening."

She says it's also important that people who are already sick don't spread their germs in public places such as school or work, and that parents pass do their part to pass on education to their kids.

To learn more about regional health care coalition STRAC and the work it does to increase preparedness and promote public health across South Texas, click here. The agency maintains the regional trauma and emergency healthcare system for 22 counties, including urban, suburban, rural and frontier areas.



