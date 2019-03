SAN ANTONIO — Three people have been hospitalized after being attacked by distressed dogs Thursday afternoon. Officials said two of them were officials responding to a scene.

According to San Antonio Fire Department Spokesperson Joe Arrington, just before 3 p.m. firefighters responded to the 7800 block of Braun Circle for reports of a woman being bitten by a dog.

Upon arrival, crews located the woman who was, in fact, being bitten by her dog. The dog had suffered an unknown injury prior to the incident, and in her attempt to assist the dog, she was bitten.

In the process of helping the woman, a firefighter and a medic were themselves bitten by the dog.

SAFD said it is important to note that this dog was a family pet, who was in obvious physical distress, and NOT any sort of a vicious threat.

All parties were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.