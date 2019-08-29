SAN ANTONIO — In a show of appreciation for current police officers, firefighters and EMTs, the San Antonio Zoo is granting community heroes free admission during September.

A release from the SA Zoo reads, in part, "They have our backs so we have theirs."

First responders can enjoy free admission (with proper ID) and four guests can receive 50% off the standard admission tickets on the day of their visit from September 1 through September 30.

The show of appreciation is a combined effort between the zoo, H-E-B and Warriors Heart.

As a bonus, first responders will also get to enjoy the first two weekends of Zoo Boo!

Tim Morrow, the San Antonio Zoo's President and CEO, explained the idea behind the special offer, "Our police, fire, and EMT professionals work tirelessly to ensure that our community is safe. Offering them and their families the opportunity to relax and enjoy the zoo is our way of saying thank you for serving our city, county, and state."

For more details, you can head over to the San Antonio Zoo's website here.