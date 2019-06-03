SAN ANTONIO — Amid an outbreak making its way through 11 states, including Texas, a case of a case of measles has now been diagnosed in San Antonio, according to representatives with the University Health System.

It's the first confirmed case in the area, and the ninth in Texas.

Measles is a highly-contagious illness that spreads through coughing and sneezing if a person is not vaccinated.