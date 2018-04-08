Bring in bottled water, get a free sub.

That’s the simple offer that Firehouse Subs is offering as part of their Seventh Annual H20 for Heroes water bottle drive.

For an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water, customers will receive one free medium sub*.

The company says that the water bottles will benefit local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community center, and more.

“As former firefighters, my brother, Chris, and I know firsthand the risks first responders face, the dangerous conditions they encounter and the very real need to be properly equipped when responding to an emergency,” said Firehouse Subs Co-Founder Robin Sorensen in a press release.

Last year, more than 768,000 bottles of water were donated.

To find Firehouse Subs locations in San Antonio, click here.

*Limit one medium sub per person, per case of unopened 24-pack bottled water.

