How to help an NEISD Police officer's family who barely escaped a destructive home fire

About 12 people were able to escape the blaze with only minor injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — Last week, a Thursday fire on Dublin Field Road forced more than 10 people out of their home and into the hospital.

“If we would’ve been in there another minute or two, we probably wouldn’t be here,” said Yvonne Lopez Olivera, a Northeast ISD Police officer whose family was impacted by the blaze.

Olivera called the fact she's alive to share her family’s story a miracle.

“I woke up and immediately saw smoke and flames,” she said.

Not much was left of their home after it caught fire while just about everybody inside was sleep. Cell phone video captured from inside the home shows the burned walls, busted insulation and broken beams left as a result.

“It’s pretty scary when you’re dealing with one child, and you know there’s another one inside in her room,” Miguel Olivera said.

The family says about 12 people were inside, more than half of them kids. Fortunately, everyone made it out alive, but the second-degree burns on Yvonne Olivera’s right arm remind her how close she came to death.

One of her children even had to jump from the second floor to safety.

“I hate the situation we went through, but it’s opened my eyes to what our family means to so many people. And how quick someone was here to help us with our kids,” Yvonne Olivera said.