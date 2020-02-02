SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 and the TEGNA Foundation have awarded $36,000 in grants to local non-profits known for their creative approaches to addressing crucial community issues. Among the final recipients were the following organizations:

American Cancer Society—"To save lives, to celebrate lives and to lead the fight against cancer,” Lindsey Mcelwee, executive director.

Guide Dogs of Texas—“(Our organization) provides mobility, freedom and independence for Texans who have been impacted by blindness,” Andrea Melcher, grant manager.

San Antonio Sports—“To transform the community through the power of sport,” Russ Bookbinder, president and CEO.

Communities in Schools—“Our mission is to surround students with a community of support and empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life,” Jessica Weaver, president and CEO.

Last week, KENS 5 announced the first round of recipients awarded. The foundation continues the search for organizations using creative methods to make significant community differences.

To apply for a grant or to learn more, visit kens5.com/tegnafoundation.

