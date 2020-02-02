SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 and the TEGNA Foundation have awarded $36,000 in grants to local non-profits known for their creative approaches to addressing crucial community issues. Among the final recipients were the following organizations:
- American Cancer Society—"To save lives, to celebrate lives and to lead the fight against cancer,” Lindsey Mcelwee, executive director.
- Guide Dogs of Texas—“(Our organization) provides mobility, freedom and independence for Texans who have been impacted by blindness,” Andrea Melcher, grant manager.
- San Antonio Sports—“To transform the community through the power of sport,” Russ Bookbinder, president and CEO.
- Communities in Schools—“Our mission is to surround students with a community of support and empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life,” Jessica Weaver, president and CEO.
Last week, KENS 5 announced the first round of recipients awarded. The foundation continues the search for organizations using creative methods to make significant community differences.
To apply for a grant or to learn more, visit kens5.com/tegnafoundation.
RELATED: KENS CARES: Why you should learn how to perform CPR
RELATED: KENS CARES: Survivor shares the importance of CPR training
RELATED: KENS CARES: TEGNA Foundation grants $36,000 to San Antonio non-profits