Final preparations for MLK March underway; but the Commission has one big need

The MLK March is expected to be the largest in San Antonio’s history. The Commission also offers scholarships and numerous events leading up to the march.

SAN ANTONIO — The country’s largest Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march is coming back.

After two years of cancelations due to the pandemic, the city’s MLK Commission thinks this year’s march will be bigger than ever.

Hundreds of people have signed up their groups to participate in the march.

But in order to help give scholarships to kids going to college—the commission asking for the community’s help. Months of planning is coming to an end.

“Everyone’s excited because first and foremost: we get the march!” Dwayne Robinson, MLK Commission chair told KENS 5.

On Monday, the commission held its second to last meeting, discussing some of the final details about the march and surrounding events. Some of the events include an interfaith service, a youth empowerment summit, and offering scholarships to high school students pursuing college.

Robinson says one key component is missing.

“We need a car. Traditionally for the scholarship piece, a car is donated to the Commission and we do a raffle, and unfortunately over the last couple of years with inventories, and all of that, it’s really tough right now,” Robinson is hoping someone within the community will be able to step up.

The commission says expenses for the march have grown.

The city of San Antonio tripled its contribution to the march from $100,000 to $300,000 during the 2023 fiscal year budget cycle.

“We want to thank D2 councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez who trumpeted us getting the additional dollars and the Mayor and the entire city council for supporting it,” Robinson says some of that money is spent on the stage which cost an estimated $140,000 according to Robinson. The money also goes towards attracting guest speakers and the student scholarships.

The Commission is grateful for the city’s support and believe it’s going to pay off in a big way.

With many expected to gather to honor the legacy of a civil rights icon.

“I’m told the last time we marched in 2020 we had a legit 300,000 people. With the excitement and pent up and everything and people wanting to get out, if the weather is like it is, then 400,000 is my number,” Robinson said.