Southwest School of Art delays arts fair until 2022 after Fiesta's postponement

"I hope that there is a future out there where these things will begin again," one artist with the school said.

SAN ANTONIO — Linda Perez found her passion later in life. For the last 15 years, the 76-year-old has visited the Southwest School of Art on a weekly basis.

"Oh my gosh, it's introduced me to clay," Perez said. "It's a wonderful place with a very giving community."

The SSA sculpted her craft. She molds clay into flowerpots, mugs and dinnerware, and she has also dabbled in sculpture.

"I think creating is essential to having good feelings toward yourself and the world," Perez said.

Perez usually showcases her skills at the Fiesta Arts Fair, which unites more than 100 artists from across the country in San Antonio.

"I've been asked to do demonstrations during the fair," Perez said. "I'll ask visitors what to make and they'll say, 'A vase!' So I'll start throwing a vase!"

But she won't get the chance in 2021.

SSA President Paula Owns said that with the recent announcement of Fiesta 2021 being pushed back to June, they decided to delay their event until next year.

"They set their schedules far in advance and we've already changed them twice," Owens said. "Usually after May, these artists tend to move to festivals up north, so we knew that we were probably not going to be able to attract the caliber of artists normally would have."

Even so, Owens said it was a tough call to make since the Fiesta Arts Fair brings in upwards of $150,000 for the school. She said they'll try to make up for that loss with their largest fundraiser: a benefit gala currently planned for this May.

"We plan to move forward with that one because we can socially distance it," Owens said.

Since Perez is high-risk, she's playing it safe in the pandemic and staying home. She misses the comfort of the ceramic studio at SSA, but she's carved out time for creativity in her home studio.

"I hope that there is a future out there where these things will begin again," Perez said. "I can wait."

Whittling away worry as she works toward the next fair.

To learn more about Perez and her art, click here.