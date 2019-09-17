SAN ANTONIO — A giant feral hog caught at a local golf course weighed over 400 pounds, which is roughly twice as big as a normal sized hog.

The Lone Star Trapping team that trapped this massive boar told KENS 5 they're getting more calls for help trapping wild boars roaming around San Antonio. "I've got five contracts in the area right now, so we've been catching hogs weekly there," owner Wyatt Walton said.

The same professional hog removal company also trapped and removed 200 feral hogs in the Stillwater Ranch neighborhood last year.

"San Antonio is growing so much, these developments are just building in natural habitat," Walton said. "If they [residents] do come into contact with them, my advice is to just back away, no big movements, don't try to chase them."

In the Rogers Ranch neighborhood, a resident's Ring video shows at least seven feral hogs going through her front lawn. She said it was the first sighting she knew of in her neighborhood.

As of September 1, a new state law went into effect, making it legal for people to hunt feral hogs on private property.

Walton said he recommends for people to get their hunting license, regardless, but if a neighborhood is seeing destruction due to feral hogs, the best option is to call a professional.

"There are a lot of tools in the toolbox to remove feral hogs," Walton said, "the best that we have found in city environments with a large population is the cellular trapping because it's on our command and there's no danger to non-target species."

