SAN ANTONIO — Because of the current pandemic, it can be challenging for some people to get to a grocery store or even a restaurant for take-out. However, it can be even more difficult for first responders who are busy with extra EMS calls.

That's why a San Antonio church and food truck teamed up to help those on the frontlines get the food they need.

Northrock Church and Cruising Kitchens are feed medical personnel and first responders.

"We kind of had an idea last week to connect with Cruising Kitchens and bring the mother of all food trucks out here and give back to those who are giving so much to us, to bless those who are blessing us by working so hard on the front lines," said Jonathan Moore, lead pastor at Northrock Church.

Each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the food truck will be parked in the Northrock Church lot on the city's north side, just off Loop 1604 East near 281. They've already seen a steady stream of folks, including fire trucks and ambulances, since they started the program called "Feeding First" on Thursday.

And they deliver, too!

"We love to deliver," Moore said. "We delivered yesterday over to the Medical Center, a couple of areas up in Stone Oak we've delivered to as well."

"This is great. We appreciate the support," first responder Jeff Frobose, who arrived to pick up eight lunches for the Hollywood Park Fire Department and Police Department.

On Saturday's menu: Burgers, fries and all the fixins.

"It's kind of hard to get into H-E-B and to get into restaurants and actually get our lunches, so this is huge for us," Frobose said. "It takes a lot off our minds and we can focus on our jobs."

"They are very thrilled and very appreciative of what we are doing, over and over and over thanking us," Moore added. "And f course we are thanking them because we are here to serve them and so grateful for what they are doing."

On the menu for Easter Sunday will be shrimp and fries, and the church will be holding three services online at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.. You can also check out their schedule at NorthrockSA.com, and the Feeding First program at NorthrockSA.com/FeedingFirst.

