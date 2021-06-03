San Antonio could receive $2.34M in federal funding to restore section of San Pedro Creek

San Antonio River Authority officials are optimistic the initiative will lead community members to take the issue of conservation more seriously.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio River Authority is one step closer to getting $2.34 million in funding from President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget for a major project on the west side.

The recent heavy rainfall may be good for our lawns, but for local waterways, it means trash getting washed up.

“What somebody throws on the ground five miles away… will eventually make it into a river or a creek,” said Derek Boese, general manager of the San Antonio River Authority.

Boese is optimistic about a project that he hopes will encourage residents to take the issue of conversation more seriously.

“When they see what’s out there right now – a concrete-lined channel or ditch – they may not give much thought to throwing some trash on the ground,” he said. “But when they see what has the potential to be a very nice attractive creek… they may pause before just dumping something on the ground.”

The river authority recently saw funding for a part of their Westside Creeks Ecosystem Restoration Project included in Biden’s budget for fiscal year 2022. The money is a line item for the Army Corps of Engineers. The president’s budget still needs to be approved by Congress, but Boese said it is more likely to get approved that way than to go through Congress.

“Because it’s in the president’s budget and the Corps of Engineers, we feel that this gives the project a much higher chance of success at being funded,” he said.

The $2.34 million in funding would go to the design and engineering of the San Pedro Creek section of the project. The goal is to restore it to a more natural state. It was lined with concrete during flood-control efforts in the 1950s and 1960s.

“It’s better to keep the flood-control purposes, we want to maintain that primary purpose,” Boese said. “But also, you want something that people can enjoy, and a concrete channel is not the most pleasing thing to look at.”

SARA had been seeking funding for the project in this manner since 2015. Boese thinks there are a few reasons they were able to get it included this year.

He said the Biden administration has more of an appreciation for this kind of project. He also saw the pandemic as changing people’s attitudes towards parks and natural areas.

“People really appreciated the chance to get back to nature, and get outside and do recreational things,” he said.

Boese compared the project with the earlier redesign of the Mission Reach Trail, citing that project’s ability to rejuvenate the local area.