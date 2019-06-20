SAN ANTONIO — As a toddler hit by an SUV on Austin Highway recovers at University Hospital, the community is concerned this won't be the last serious crash on this road.

After all, it's hardly the first.

Janice Laman, owner of C&L Motor Service, said she regularly sees people putting their lives at risk just to cross the street.

"Every morning when we're coming in, they're walking down. Moms with their kids, moms and dads with their kids," she said. "It's business as usual, there's nothing that's a surprise."

The familiar scenario turned into a terrifying scene Wednesday afternoon, when a 3-year-old ran into traffic just down the street from Laman's business.

"Is it a surprise a child was hit? No," Laman said. "Tragic? Yes."

Using a sidewalk may sound like common sense, unless you're familiar with the area.

"There are no active crosswalks nearby," said Paul Mallard, who lives on the 2300 block of Austin Hwy. "I mean, who's going to walk that far to get to the other side of the road?"

Neighbors say people who live in the area need safety crossings the most.

"That includes the elderly and people with children," Laman said.

Just last week, Laman says, she saw an elderly woman almost get struck by a car when she was too close to the road with her walker.

A drive down the Austin Highway, meanwhile, reveals multiple memorials.

The road is owned by the state, so there is nothing the city can do other than raise awareness for a problem with no immediate fix.

"There isn't a solution I know of," Laman said, "but there needs to be a conversation to find a solution."