San Antonio native, San Antonio ISD Burbank High School alum, and Hermes CEO/President Robert Chavez says his hometown is part of who he is.

"It’s my home. I was born and raised here. I didn’t leave here until I was 18 years old," Chavez said. "I really think back to so many moments in my educational upbringing here. I had strong teachers, I had strict teachers, I owe all of it to them."

On Wednesday, Chavez spoke with students at his alma mater, inspiring them to broaden their horizons and explore all opportunities available to them.

Junior Ally Cantu, a member of JROTC, says that hearing Chavez speak was an inspiration.

"He’s just the perfect combination of, like, ROTC and going into the real world, being in business. But he still has that background of how ROTC works, so it’s just, like, really really motivating, and especially because he comes from Burbank and is doing exactly what I want to do in life," Cantu said. "Now I have no excuse. I have to do this. Leaving my family I know is gonna be tough but he’s proved he can do it, anybody can do it, and especially if you’re from Burbank, so I feel a lot more confident now that he spoke to me."

Cantu wasn't the only student motivated by Chavez. Sebastian Chavarria has different plans for his future but was still motivated by the talk.

"Seeing someone that came from San Antonio, being able to do something big for himself and for others," Chavarria said.

Chavez says that San Antonio will always be a part of everything he does.

"Growing up here was very, very influential on my upbringing and on my ability to do what I do today,” he said. “I’ve never forgotten that and I’ve never forgotten where I came from.”

