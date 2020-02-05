SAN ANTONIO — As many shops reopened Friday, a long-standing business is barely getting by as staff largely stayed home due to coronavirus fears.

Sew Chic, an alterations and tailoring store, has been operating in the San Antonio area for more than a decade. The business was launched by a mother-daughter duo.

“My mother and I started it together in Alamo Heights in 2007 in an upstairs location, completely hidden," said Sarah Salinas Hickman. "We figured if we could make it work there, we could make it work anywhere."

Barbara Slusher, Sew Chic

Sew Chic

In the 13 years since, their business has grown to three locations, including one in Leon Valley. They were planning to open that location on Friday and take advantage of the foot traffic at H-E-B next door.

But only two employees showed up to work, preventing the Sew Chic from opening. Hickman said employees, many of them in the age range most susceptible to the coronavirus, don't want to put their health at risk.

“Most of our really good seamstresses that we count on during our busiest seasons, they are all over 65. My mom, she is also in that high-risk category,” Salinas Hickman said.

She explained that her employees are collecting unemployment, which Gov. Gregg Abbott on Thursday said Texans can continue to receive if they choose not to go to work. People aged 65 or older who are considered high-risk for getting the virus can qualify.

“I’m glad they have that safety net," Salinas Hickman said. "It’s just putting us in a really bad predicament."

Sew Chic is making masks

Sew Chic

Her mother, Barbara Slusher, has still shown up to work and has been the main seamstress making masks. Sew Chic has been offering curbside-only retail to sell the face coverings, which has allowed the family to generate at least some income to stay afloat.

“What can you do? We have to try to serve the community and make these face masks available,” Slusher said.

They said they fear that if they don’t get help soon, the damage will be beyond repair.

“It’s just a very sad time for us to see those stores go,” Slusher said.



“It’s been very difficult for my mom because she’s a single woman and this is her livelihood too. This is what she counts on,” Salinas Hickman added. “I’m not sure if we’re going to make it past the month of May.”

Sew Chic is in need of highly-skilled seamstresses after being forced to turn away customers, including brides seeking alterations. The family has posted job openings for several weeks, but have been unable to fill them. If you would like to apply, you can e-mail owners@mysewchic.com or call (210)363-7562.

