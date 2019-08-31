SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family says they are looking for one of their own after he was taken into custody by Bexar County deputies who mistook him for a cousin who has outstanding warrants before being subsequently released in an area he's unfamiliar with.

Now BCSO is asking for the public to help search for Scotty Fulton Jr., whose family says has schizophrenia and a short-term memory.

BCSO Spokesperson Johnny Garcia said that fingerprints cleared Scotty and a deputy asked where he'd like to be released. That ended up being I-35 south and Division on the city's south side.

"At the time of the arrest, the deputy reported that Scotty did not appear to be suffering from any mental illness nor was he made aware of such information," Garcia said, adding that investigators are now trying to determine where he may have gone.

Meanwhile, Scotty's family says they initially called and asked BCSO to hold him until they could get to the jail instead of releasing him on his own. Instead, they've been forced to make a missing person report. The family has been searching for Scotty for almost three days now.

Scotty is 34 years old and was last seen wearing a Triple-A T-shirt. He has multiple tattoos, including sleeves. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you're urged to call BCSO at (210)335-6000.