SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday candles lined the public San Antonio basketball court at Lady Bird Johnson Park where police say 28-year-old Ramiro Longoria was shot and killed during an argument over a pickup game the night prior.

Longoria's aunt, Esmeralda Rios, said he had just married his high school sweetheart last year and was known for his love for basketball.

"He had a beautiful soul. His smile says everything," Rios said as she held on tightly to a framed picture of Longoria. "He was a really good person. He was just taken too soon."

Longoria, his brother-in-law and a friend went to the community park on the city's northeast side Tuesday night and started playing a game of pickup with three other strangers.

"There was an argument that struck out and that the guy went and got his gun and he came back and shot them," Rios said.

His brother-in-law Nicholas Herrera, 27, and friend Clarence White, 27, were also shot and rushed to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

"Something very senseless, and it was over a basketball game," Rios said.

Meanwhile, the gunman, who's been described by police as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, is still on the run.

Longoria's uncle, Jose Hernandez, said they just want justice and to make sure the person responsible doesn't hurt another family.

"This is a person who is going to lose his temper over a game who knows what else he can do," Hernandez said. "While he is out there, nobody else is going to be safe. That's the truth."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page as they prepare to make funeral arrangements.