SAN ANTONIO — Louis Cousins Jr. didn't always know just how big a deal his father was. A dedicated American who left a historic footprint by fighting for equality and later fighting for his country, Louis Cousins Sr. downplayed his legacy.

"When we went home, dad was a rock star," Louis Cousins Jr. said. "And it was good to see that, because (for) all this time, dad has kept it kinda under wraps and didn't really want to talk about it."

Louis Cousins Sr. passed away on Jan. 17. He was one of the Norfolk 17—the first group of African American students to be admitted into all-white schools in Virginia, all the way back in 1959. The landmark moment came five years after the U.S. Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education decision, in which it ruled that separate was not equal when it came to education in the U.S.

Cousins Sr. fought for equal rights in education, later served his country in Vietnam and then called San Antonio home for decades.

"It's a huge hole and it will never be filled," Louis Cousins Jr. said. "You just have to learn to deal with it and take it one day at a time, one moment at a time."

Cousins Jr. recalled how anxious the moment must have been for his father when he first entered an all-white school.

"His mom walked him all the way to the doors and from there he was called every name in the book, all the way to his first classroom," he said. "He was nervous, he was scared, but...he knew he had to do this."

At just 15 years old, Cousins Sr. was sent to Maury High School, where he faced threats, violence and racism. His wife, Deloris, is still in awe of what he endured.

"Whole school of nobody but himself. So he did have some rough times," she said. "But he was determined. He's always been determined. When you say, 'I can't,' he said, 'I will.' And he did."

A photo from a decades-old cover of Life Magazine immortalizes the historic moment, with Cousins Sr. sitting in the front row alone.

"This picture, to me, speaks the strongest. Because regardless of what he went through, regardless of what was happening around him, he persevered," Cousins Jr. said.

Cousins Sr. and Deloris would marry in 1963. He later joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the Vietnam War as a combat medic.

After Vietnam, his family settled down in San Antonio. But he wasn't done pursuing his education, going on to earn a bachelor's degree from St. Mary's University.

"Looking back on it, he would always say, 'Boy, was that really me?' But it was him," Deloris Cousins said. "He did it all."

After his death this year, Cousins Sr. was buried with honors at Fort Sam Houston. For his family, the sacrifice, lessons and hard work will stay with them forever.

"Everything you start, you must be able tom complete," Deloris Cousins said. "There were rough times, but he was determined."

The City of Norfolk commemorated the 60th anniversary of the Norfolk 17 in 2019.

