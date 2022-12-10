'Devastated' relatives of OLLU student discuss pain endured after hearing about her death

“You’re not supposed to bury your children”.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It’s a pain no parent should have to endure.

A San Antonio family is making funeral arrangements for a young university student who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend.

According to police, the collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators say 21-year-old Angelina Martinez was traveling west on Wurzbach Parkway when a wrong-way driver struck her yellow Camaro. Angelina and the other driver, 22-year-old Carlos Morante, died on scene.

Angelina’s passenger was rushed to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say his condition has since been downgraded to “serious.”

In an exclusive interview, Angelina’s family sat down with our KENS 5 team.

Juan Martinez says his daughter was on a first date with a 21-year-old U.S. Army Sargent Saturday night. According to Juan, Ryan Davis drove up from Fort Hood to be with her.

“They went to a friend’s restaurant and were eating late,” said Juan. “[Her friends] saw them off and they were driving down Wurzbach Parkway. All of the sudden, no one knew where she was until Sunday night.”

The Martinez family learned about the collision on the news.

“The reality of that was just like getting knocked down and not even being able to breathe,” said Julie Martinez, Angelina’s stepmother. “We are in disbelief, shock.”

“Devastated,” Juan added.

Angelina was a student-athlete at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU). Her family says she was a premier volleyball player with an incredible work ethic. Angelina had dreams of opening her own business one day.

“The greatest gift is giving birth to a child,” said Julie. “But losing a child … you’re not supposed to bury your children.”

Angelina leaves behind three brothers and two sisters.

Julie says she had a special bond with Angelina, who she raised from birth. The two were baptized together in June.

“I find comfort in that,” said Julie. “We know God has a plan and we know that he is good, no matter what. She is in a much better place than we are.”

Through their agony, loved ones are leaning into family and faith.

Juan says he is working with OLLU to create a scholarship in Angelina’s name so she can continue to bless others.

A vigil will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Bible Church located in the 2400 block of North Loop 1604.

Everyone is encouraged to attend.

The Martinez family is also asking the community to keep the Angelina’s passenger and his family in their prayers.