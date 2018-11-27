A Pleasanton family was saved by strangers, and they're desperate to find the people who spotted a fire outside their home and took action.

The Derby family's chicken coop was burning in their backyard and threatening to spread to their home. But then some people driving by stopped and stepped up to help.

Lindsay Derby had just gotten home with her two sons after celebrating Thanksgiving. "The people were banging on our windows," she said.

The pregnant mom ran to the door. "They were yelling, 'there is a fire in the back of the house!'" Three people driving by saw the fire and stopped.

"When I opened the door, it looked like our whole back patio was on fire," Derby said.

The three strangers then took it a step further. They got the family's water hose and put out the fire before firefighters arrived. Then they left.

"Just to be here with my two sons, one on the way, my husband not home...It was just terrifying," she said. "I am just thankful those people were here and able to help."

Derby's mom, Lisa Jadot, said she now has a restored faith in humanity. "There was truly an angel looking after the family," she said. "It is scary when she is nine months pregnant, with two boys at the house, and her husband not here. It was really scary."

For the Derbys, family is everything, and it is especially true now.

"I just couldn't thank them enough," she said. "I just want to thank them the right way. And let them understand how much it means to me. I am just so thankful. I really, really am."

The family doesn't know what could have caused the fire. The two chickens did not survive the fire. Lindsay is so close to giving birth, she's scheduled to have her baby one week from Monday.

The family hopes the people who saved them and their house will come forward.

