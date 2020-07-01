SAN ANTONIO — New details are released about the family who was killed in a fiery crash New Year's Day. The three kids who were in the vehicle are identified by loved ones.



San Antonio police say shortly after midnight January 1, Jesus Aguilar Jr. was pulling out of his driveway on West Poplar, when a truck driver slammed in his van. His three children who were inside the van are identified as 14-year-old Kristina Spohn, 6-year-old Jesus Jr. III and 1-year-old Ariel.

Police say the impact caused their father's van to burst into flames. Aguilar Jr. and his teen daughter were killed. The two other children suffered severe burns and are in the ICU. A family member tells KENS 5, Aguilar Jr.'s fiance who was the mother of the three kids is devastated by the tragedy and remains by their side.

Edgewood ISD's spokesperson confirms Spohn was a student at Memorial High School. Students plan to hold at vigil at the high school on Friday but the memorial will be closed to the public. In the meantime, the school is providing grief counselors on campus.

"This has affected not only the high school but the middle school she attended. So, we are also offering assistance to the staff and students at the middle school she attended," said Keyhla Calderon-Lugo, Edgewood ISD spokesperson.



Police say 18-year-old Cesar Gonzalez was driving more than 100 mph when he crashed into the family. The truck was left behind on the scene of the crash. Officers eventually, caught and arrested Gonzalez.

Loved ones say Aguilar Jr. was the sole provider of the family. If you would like to help the family with the funeral and other expenses, click here.

Edgewood ISD's guidance and counseling department is providing free counseling services to people who have been affected by this tragedy. Calderon-Lugo says staff members went out to the area of West Poplar street to hand out information about their services. The free counseling services will be offered January 7-9, at the Roy Cisneros Elementary School 3011 Ruiz Street from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

