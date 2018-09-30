The family and friends of a San Antonio doctor killed in a hot air balloon accident are doing everything they can to keep his memory alive.

Newlyweds Matt and Sunday Rowan were two of 16 people who died in 2016 when the hot air balloon they were riding in crashed into a power line and caught fire near Lockhart, TX. On Saturday, the Dr. Matthew P. Rowan Boomtown Memorial Tournament brought together people who knew Dr. Rowan.

Many who participated in the tournament, knew Dr. Rowan through his years playing beach volleyball. The tournament served as a fundraiser for scholarships to give other young athletes the chance to play the game.

Matt's brother Josh says it's a chance to help honor Dr. Rowan's kind, caring, service-driven heart.

"Incredible brother, incredibly scientist, incredible volleyball player. And nothing will ever bring Matt back but it’s amazing to watch all the scholarships and all the ways Matt's memory is carrying on," Josh said.

Along with Saturday's event, family and friends have raised money to provide chemistry scholarships to low-income students at Matt's alma mater. They're constantly working on new ways to share his memory by creating opportunities for young scholars and athletes, two roles Matt constantly filled.

To learn more about Rowan's legacy or to donate to the foundation and aid in scholarships, you can visit the official website here.

