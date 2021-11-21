Family, friends of beloved basketball player host vigil in his memory

Days after Angel Gonzalez's untimely death, his loved ones are remembering the local athlete

SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday night, candle lights flickered against photographs of a young man who still had so much life to live.

Holding the pictures were family and friends of 21-year-old Angel Gonzalez outside Mission Concepcion on the city’s south side.

Gonzalez was killed Wednesday after investigators say an 18-wheeler cut him off on Highway 16 and Smith Road in Bexar County. Days after his untimely death, his loved ones continue to mourn and remember the beloved son, brother, friend and basketball player.

Hours before a vigil on Sunday, his family and friends were courtside at his alma mater Fox Tech High School. An open gym for basketball allowed hurting hearts to make light of a moment and play a game Gonzalez loved so much.

“That was his life, playing basketball,” said Matthew Muniz, a former Fox Tech teammate.

Gonzalez had a special love for the game. He played at Palo Alto and at the high school located downtown. Some of Muniz’s favorite memories were of his friend in a black and red jersey.

“He wanted to be an all-star player,” said Muniz.

For many, Gonzalez was an all-star brother and friend.

“You can tell people loved him and he loved them back,” said Derly Gonzalez, his younger brother.

“Angel was my brother too, and I’d do anything for him,” said Ben Gonzalez, his cousin.

With Angel gone, they’re uniting in his memory. For some, it was easier done on the basketball court. For others, grief was shared at the vigil.

“I love and miss him,” said Ben.