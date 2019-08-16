SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has officially determined the cause of a death for a Holmes High School student. Jaiden Curtis died last week from complications of Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome.

On Thursday night, family, friends and bandmates had a vigil for the teen outside the school, honoring Curtis's life by sharing some favorite memories.

Curtis's grandmother, Jan, said her grandson was known for his smile.

"Always had a smile, especially with me," she said. "It was like a constant getting what he wanted because of that smile."

Curtis's friend and fellow Husky Marching Band member, Ethan Vancuso, said losing Curtis was like losing a family member.

"He became family to us," he said.

Exactly one week ago, Vancuso was practicing with Curtis. Just hours later, he found Jaiden passed out in the parking lot at Ingram Park Mall. The sophomore died from complications he had from WPW, a syndrome Curtis's family said he had since he was born.

"We believe very firmly that Jesus was with him," his grandmother said. "We know exactly where he is right now."

The vigil Thursday at the Northside ISD school honored the 16-year-old who friends said was unique and had a love for music.

"He always had a song in his heart," a cousin said. "He was one that could just make you laugh and pick you up."

The Curtis family said they are in the works of establishing a scholarship at Holmes High School in honor of the teen. They hope to call it "Jaiden Song."

