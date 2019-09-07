SAN ANTONIO — "I spy with my little eye" is coming to life with a scavenger hunt in the historical King William neighborhood.

The Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens is hosting the family-friendly event on Saturday July 13.

According to the website, this year's race feature a mystery theme involving a "stolen painting" with an appearance by the fictional character "Madame FancyPants" to add to the mystery.

Kids can help Ms. FancyPants find her stolen painting and the person responsible for taking the artwork!

Supplies will be included as well as refreshments for those in attendance and a parent or guardian must be present.

Spaces are said to be limited and reservations are required.

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2019

Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm (check-in begins at 9:30am)

Location: Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens, 401 King William, San Antonio

Price: Free