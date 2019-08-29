SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio couple looking for their missing dogs said they're being forced to remove hundreds of signs they posted asking the community to look out for them. Tricha Sauce and her husband said the city has threatened to fine them if they don't.

Sauce spent much of her day driving around Wednesday taking down posters of her missing babies.

Since June, Sauce has been looking for her two golden retrievers Acoria and Ripley. Trisha and her husband used Rover.com to find a pet sitter while they were out of state on vacation.

"This is the first time that we've ever used a sitter outside the family and our best friends," Sauce said. "We were really nervous about it, but Rover assured us that they would be safe."

She said the sitter had taken the dogs out for a walk at the sitter's apartment complex in the Camp Bullis area. Sauce said the dogs got spooked and took off near the intersection of Camp Bullis and Babcock.

On Wednesday morning, Sauce says, her husband got a call from the city's code enforcement division with a demand.

"We had to take down our posters or flyers or get a $300 fine for each of them," she said.

They had posted 400 signs, mostly up in the north side, meaning she would have to pay $120,000.

"Yeah, that's a staggering amount of money," she said.

Sauce and her two friends, Norm and Sue Decoretz, spent much of Wednesday taking most of them down.

"It has been so hard anyway, and I just knew we had to get out there and help her immediately," Sue said.

The group said this will be setback. Sauce said they relied on tips from the posters.

"Now we are really going to be desperate to be out there holding signs," Sue said.

RELATED: Rattlesnake vaccine likely saved dog's life after it was bitten in eye

RELATED: Animal-loving teen trains puppies for the blind | Kids Who Make SA Great

However, one thing is for sure: This task will not slow them down.

"It is really hard not to lose hope," Sauce said. "It is hard not to lose faith. But, we are not going to stop. They are family."

KENS 5 reached out to the city. We are still waiting to hear back.

According to the city code, you have to get a permit to place signs on utility poles and public property. However, on the City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services website, the city actually encourages people to put up signs in their neighborhood if a pet goes missing. Although it doesn't mention anything about needing a permit.

Anyone with any information regarding Acoria and Ripley are asked to call the Sauce family at (210)608-0867. Sauce said there will be no questions asked; the family simply wants their pets back home.