SAN ANTONIO — The community is mourning the loss of a Reagan High School student, who took his own life at school this week.

150 people filled the Cornerstone Church in Stone Oak for a candlelight service in honor of 15-year-old Alonso Jones.

"We believe that students who are experiencing difficult times are looking for answers," Pastor Michael Fernandez said. "We believe in the power prayer in with students coming together they are able to process what has happened and this is a safe place for them to know understand that there's hope."

Pastor Fernandez said one of Jones' close friends asked the church to hold the service. Many students from Reagan High School attended Wednesday night's dedication.

His father also took the stage to sing in memory of his son.

"He was supported and loved by so many," Fernandez said. "Tonight is the display of the people who loved and believed in him."

Alonso Jones' sister holds a sign that reads, 'Love Like Alonso' outside the vigil service, Wednesday evening.

