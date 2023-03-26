Family of 12-year-old girl killed in west-side shooting raising money to bury her

Yesenia Bruno said funds will go towards her daughter's headstone and funeral costs. Rebecca Rodriguez was shot outside a home on South Callaghan Road.

SAN ANTONIO — More than a week after a 12-year-old girl was killed in a shooting on the west side, her family is raising money to lay her to rest.

Rebecca Rodriguez was shot outside a home on South Callaghan Road in the early hours of March 18. Her mother said she was attending a friend's birthday party when someone drove by and opened fire.

Police said another girl was also hit during the shooting and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Dozens of people were allegedly inside the home at the time, but witnesses were not able to give police a good description of the suspect or vehicle.

"I still don't feel like it's real," said Yesenia Bruno, the girl's mother.

Bruno said her daughter was killed a day before her 13th birthday. Now her mother is living a nightmare and missing the youngest of five children. She said Rebecca enjoyed making people laugh.

"She was very funny," said Bruno. "She was a very happy little girl."

The mother said she is still waiting for investigators to release her daughter's body. For now, the family is raising money to help pay for funeral expenses and a headstone.

In addition to a Go Fund Me, the girl's family also hosted a plate sale on Saturday raise more funds.

