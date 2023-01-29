'Come back home' | Families of missing Smithson Valley students search alongside volunteers in Comal County

Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill were last seen on Thursday in Spring Branch.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — There is an urgent search for two missing students in Comal County.

The families of 17-year-old Josiah Pearson and 16-year-old Breana Caudill are looking for the teenagers after they both disappeared.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said the two were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School around 4 p.m. last Thursday. The school is located north of San Antonio, on Highway 46 in Spring Branch.

New dash cam video given to KENS 5 shows the two teens walking about a mile from the school on Thursday along Smithson Valley Road. Their families and volunteers have been searching the surrounding areas since.

Volunteer Chris Stice, who is also retired military, is leaving no stone unturned when searching for the teens.

"Obviously, you want to look for footprints, things that are out of place," said Stice.

Stice was one of few dozen volunteers looking for the teens, canvassing areas within a 3-mile radius from the high school on Sunday. Nina Glass was also there assisting with her group, Search and Rescue SATX.

"I believe they are still in this area and I believe they are still together," said Glass.

Like many of the volunteers, Glass doesn't know either of the teens personally. However, she wanted to help their families with the resources she had.

Josiah's father spoke exclusively with KENS 5.

"All we want [Josiah] to know is that we love him. We're concerned about him, we're concerned about his girlfriend and we just want them to come back home," said William Pearson.

Pearson believed his son took off after he got into trouble at school on Thursday. He's now racing to find Josiah, who is autistic and has likely gone days without his medications, food or water.

"He started getting confused about different things and they way he handles himself. The thought process it really starts getting messed up [without his medication]," said Pearson.

On Sunday, Pearson had enough reason to believe the two teens were in the area of Smithson Valley Road and Lonesome Dove. Volunteers worked to get access to residential properties along the road.

"We're trying to get on certain properties. Anyone in the area that has property in this vicinity can contact Search and Rescue SATX and TexSar," said Pearson.

Breana's family requested not to be identified for this story.

Pearson is described as being a 5’9” male, weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing thin framed black glasses, a brown jacket, a maroon button-up shirt with a black t-shirt underneath along with blue jeans, bright orange shoes a silver necklace, a ring and some bracelets.

Caudill is described as being a 4’9” female, weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, black leggings, gray shoes, rings, a necklace and bracelet. She also has prescription glasses but does not wear them, officials say.