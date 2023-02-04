'Stop the abuse' | Families of Bexar County children lost to abuse join call to action in downtown

The vigil also honors the victims by reading each name and lighting a candle in their memory.

SAN ANTONIO — A candlelight vigil is held in Milam Park to remember the victims who have died by child abuse in Texas.

On Sunday, the local group Guardians of the Children hosted the ceremony in Downtown San Antonio. The organization's mission is to recognize and react to child abuse. Advocates also educate the public on how to report suspected abuse or neglect.

"Don't be somebody that is allowing evil to persist. Step out and do something about it," said Tex Mire, the organization's president.

According to ChildSafe, San Antonio continues to have the highest rate of confirmed child abuse cases amongst all major metropolitan Texas cities. Mire said he knows of 19 children in Bexar County who died in 2022, which is up from 13 victims the organization reported the year before.

Mercedes Losoya was among the victim's named during the vigil. The 5-year-old died in February 2022 from suspected child abuse. The girl's mother and her boyfriend were indicted on several counts in the case.

"I think about her a lot," said Victor Martinez, Mercedes' great grandfather.

Martinez hopes to see justice for his great granddaughter Mercedes soon. For now, he is standing in solidarity with the organization as they renewed calls for action in San Antonio and Bexar County.

"Stop the abuse, please. They are only babies," said Martinez.

