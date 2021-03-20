Fair Avenue residents say SAHA left people to fend for themselves during Winter Storm Uri

A Friday town hall was referred to by SAHA as an early step to enhance emergency preparedness. Not everyone left satisfied.

SAN ANTONIO — Residents at the Fair Avenue apartment complex say the San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA) is not acknowledging issues that arose during February's winter storm, and that has them concerned.

“You cannot fix something until you first acknowledge it was broken, and that you didn’t do something. They had no electricity, they had no running water, there were no commodities delivered that week,” Queta Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says people at the residence – most of them elderly – were left to fend for themselves during the worst parts of Winter Storm Uri and its ensuing power outages.

“What SAHA has been saying in their damage control efforts is that they were here knocking on doors, but you’ve heard from multiple people here who say that wasn’t true,” Rodriguez said.

One of those residents is Adella Foit.

“We had gone three days cold, our food went bad,” Foit said.

She says that during the week of the winter storm, people were in dire need of help. But she says they didn’t hear from property management until that following Friday.

“Friday, that’s when they were knocking on our doors. 'Do you want water? Do you want this?' I said, 'No, you’re a little bit too late,'" Foit said.

On Friday, SAHA hosted a town hall with the residents at the Fair Avenue apartments. They called it an effort to enhance emergency preparedness.

Foit was at the meeting, but says she wasn’t impressed with what she heard.

“Nobody came knocking on our doors, that’s a big lie. And the meeting we had yesterday, no!” Foit said.

The residents say they want an independent investigation into what didn’t happen and why, as well as a plan to ensure residents aren't left helpless again. Above all, they say they want new leadership.

“New management. Somebody that cares about us, somebody that can relate to us,” Foit said.

In a press release, SAHA Chief Operating Officer Brandee Perez said, “the agency went into each town hall meeting to learn and listen with an open heart, understanding the general sentiment of our residents helps the agency develop new protocols and procedures to improve their quality of life.”