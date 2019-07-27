SAN ANTONIO — The Deco District on San Antonio’s northwest side set out to host families for a weekend of the arts.

On Friday afternoon, a cast of Eva’s Heroes' actors, all with intellectual special needs, graced the stage to perform a unique rendition of "Beauty and the Beast" at the Woodlawn Theater.

“You don’t see a lot of productions with individuals with intellectual special needs, but they too have some incredible talents and it’s such a joy to see them on stage,” said Christiane Garcia, co-founder of Eva’s Heroes.

Right across the street from the Woodlawn Theater, families gathered at Jewel of Art Dance Studio to gear up for National Dance Day.

“National Dance Day is a celebration of dance and the arts," said the studio's director, Jackleen Rios. "It’s a great way to be able to get the whole family together."

The studio partnered with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval to host a free family dance festival with free food, live performances and family dance lessons.

“This is important because the Deco District is about the arts, and – being a dance studio – that’s exactly what we’re here to do: revitalize the neighborhood and bring the arts to the area," Rios said.

The festivities are planned for Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to learn more about Jewel of Art Dance Studio and click here to learn more about Eva’s Heroes.