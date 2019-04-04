SAN ANTONIO — As many San Antonians find ways to honor the legacy of Tito Bradshaw, a beloved entrepreneur, cyclist, and father who gave so much to San Antonio's cycling and food communities, Bradshaw continues to serve his community by helping to give others the ultimate gift of life, even after his own was tragically cut short.

Bradshaw was struck by a suspected drunk driver early Monday morning. He was taken in critical condition to SAMMC, where he succumbed to his injuries hours later. Bradshaw leaves behind a 5-year-old son, Valentino.

Bradshaw had registered to become an organ donor just days before his death. Wednesday night, Valentino's mother, Jennifer Pena, posted an update to Facebook that Bradshaw's organ donations went to five recipients.

"Out of our loss, five people have found life," Pena wrote. "Valentino will know that his dad lives on through this last gift."

A GoFundMe to support Bradshaw's family and to help cover medical costs has raised more than $31,000, as of Thursday evening.

Thursday morning, San Antonio's City Council held a moment of silence in Bradshaw's honor. And Thursday night, the Paper Tiger is hosting a fundraiser for the late entrepreneur and father. Proceeds will go towards a trust fund established for his five-year-old son, Valentino.

It's one of several memorial events planned for Bradshaw. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at The Parish, located at 1624 Buena Vista St.

On Saturday, April 6, Beats in the Park: A Celebration of Tito Bradshaw will feature music from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. to "reminisce the life of Tito Bradshaw and celebrate the community he helped create."

On Monday, April 8, a benefit movie screening at Alamo Drafthouse Park North will raise money for Bradshaw's GoFundMe.

Thousands have signed a petition to install a memorial bikeway in Bradshaw's honor. The petition states that the "tragedy could have easily been prevented if the city installed bike lanes on E Houston."