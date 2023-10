She is described as last seen wearing a yellow shirt, white shoes and white tennis shoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — SAPD is asking for help in finding a 69-year-old woman that has been missing for nearly one month.

Police say Irene Edeler was last seen on Sept. 11 at Newoak Park near Vance Jackson.

She is described as 5' 04'', weighing 160 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Edeler was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, white shoes and white tennis shoes.