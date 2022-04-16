Easter celebration held for east-side neighbors working to build a stronger community

East side community members want to work together to make the area a better place for their children. A local church wanted to help with that.

SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Canaday was all smiles Saturday afternoon surrounded by her grandkids getting their faces painted. Canaday was one of several families at the Antioch Village Apartment complex who came out to enjoy an Easter celebration held by City of God Worship Center.

"I think it's amazing," Canaday said. "It’s a beautiful day, it’s nice and calm, it’s cool for the kids."

Pastor Jondavid De Leon said his church wanted to bring a message of hope to the community.

"For many years the east side has been riddled with crime, shootings, drugs, so the faith community is stepping up," he said.

Canaday has only lived at the apartment complex for two months and said she hasn't noticed many problems.

Still, she said she's is aware of the reputation the neighborhood carries.

It's why one of her neighbors, Amber Acosta wants to help build a stronger community.

"Community is the most important thing to mothers, to parents, even to our older residents, it’s important to know that someone’s around and someone cares," she said.

Acosta has lived in the area for five years and said they've lost a lot of lives to violent crime, but there's more to the neighborhood and the people in it.

"We still are parents we still are trying to do the best for our children and that’s what’s most important, not the crime," said Acosta.