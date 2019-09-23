SAN ANTONIO — Three recent gun battles in east San Antonio have left two men dead and streets littered with shell casings in attacks were multiple rounds were fired.

At vigils for the dead, children have been among the mourners, sobbing as they clutched balloons and said goodbye to loved ones.

San Antonio Police said Anthony Clark died in an exchange of gunfire at the Groove club at the corner of East Commerce and East Houston on September 1.

Under the I-10 bridge at Barlow and Aransas, police found the body of Jahvann Lewis on September 8. Family members said he died of several bullet wounds to the head.

Family and friends of both men staged impromptu memorials at the spots where they died. Relatives said the one-year-old son of Lewis, Samaj, attended the event, unaware he will be growing up without his father. Meanwhile, other children helped paint messages to those lost, while some squatted near the curb watching memorial candles flicker.

In addition to the deadly attacks, on September 14, just a few hundred yards from the spot where Lewis died, there was a shooting incident on Corliss Street where police said they found more than 50 shell casings scattered in the roadway.

One senior citizen who lives nearby said he dove for cover and hit the floor in his kitchen when he heard the barrage begin.

In a tight residential neighborhood where many of the houses sport bicycles, tricycles and toys, it is obvious there are children living in this live fire zone.

Victoria Bustos is the Executive Director of Student and Academic Support Services for the San Antonio Independent School District. Reflecting on the many ways the district tries to comfort these kids, Bustos said: “It's important for the students to know, above all, that they are safe. We want our students to remember that any time they are at school, we are going to ensure their safety, not only physically, but psychologically as well.”

Bustos said SAISD has a number of initiatives to help kids cope. “We have mobilized our professional staff to make sure that we are on top of the cutting edge in terms of trauma informed care and really looking at to see how we can support all of our 90 campuses, building the school culture and climate to make our students safe,” she said.

Bustos said the district has partnerships with ChildSafe to provide training to staff. A collaboration with the medical school here ensures that staff have access to mental health training. In fact, Bustos said every single seat was filled at a recent Saturday morning voluntary training session. “It's part of our job to make sure we are caring for the social and emotional needs of our students,” she said.

Another collaboration, with the San Antonio Police Department, is called Handle With Care. After a successful pilot project that launched in January, the program now provides a way to take trauma care from the streets to the classroom.

“If any of our students were a victim or a witness to a crime, such as gunfire, the police department will notify us and we will in turn notify that campus to handle with care, and we do have our school counseling support team to follow up,” Bustos said.

Bustos said in a world where the streets can be scary for children, district personnel are proud of their roles in providing safe havens. “Much of the research supports children knowing at least one caring adult and during school times we will be that caring adult for those students,” she said.

In addition to programs sponsored by the district, SAPD officers regularly pay social calls to kids in the neighborhood schools to develop relationships they hope will turn the tide of violence and trauma.

Anyone interested in working on community solutions is welcome to attend a public meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the SAPD East Substation.

Captain Troy Torres will provide an update on crime statistics and listen to the crime concerns of neighbors. The address of the substation is 3635 East Houston, just a stone’s throw from where Anthony Clark died three weeks ago.