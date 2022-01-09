East-side neighborhood continues to wait for resolution in 'awful stench' from nearby business

Neighbors say the smell produced by the operation is overwhelming and they've been trying to get the city to take action for months.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A case against United Site Services, a portable toilet business, was granted another delay by a judge in Municipal Court this morning—extending the wait for some east-side residents desperate to escape a putrid situation.

The business, which leases property on the edge of a residential neighborhood near the AT&T Center on Belgium Road, is producing an overwhelming smell, according to residents.

Neighbors say the smell produced by the operation is overwhelming and they've been trying to get the city to take action for months.

Neighborhood President Alonzo Jones said, "It's just a prolonged ordeal and we're just trying to get a resolution. It's just an awful stench and we're trying to get it removed out of our neighborhood."

Today a judge gave the company another delay. Therefore, they won't have to answer to three different citations until November 15th.

The city has cited the company for not having a proper certificate of occupancy, not having proper zoning and parking violations.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.