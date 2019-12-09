SAN ANTONIO — Dunkin' Donuts is partnering with San Antonio Law Enforcement to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) benefiting Special Olympics Texas.

All guests who donate to a participating Dunkin' will get an Espresso VIP Card between 7 and 11 a.m., Friday and Saturday.

Participating locations include:

  • 7000 W Military Drive
  • 12311 Nacogdoches Road
  • 9230 Potranco Road
  • 3107 Tpc Parkway
  • 18235 Bulverde Road
  • 7939 Pat Booker Road
  • 403 San Pedro Avenue
  • 23503 Hardy Oak Boulevard
  • 10029 San Pedro Avenue
Post by specialolympicstx.

For more information, you can visit Special Olympics Texas or call (800) 876-5646.