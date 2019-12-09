SAN ANTONIO — Dunkin' Donuts is partnering with San Antonio Law Enforcement to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) benefiting Special Olympics Texas.

All guests who donate to a participating Dunkin' will get an Espresso VIP Card between 7 and 11 a.m., Friday and Saturday.

Participating locations include:

7000 W Military Drive

12311 Nacogdoches Road

9230 Potranco Road

3107 Tpc Parkway

18235 Bulverde Road

7939 Pat Booker Road

403 San Pedro Avenue

23503 Hardy Oak Boulevard

10029 San Pedro Avenue

For more information, you can visit Special Olympics Texas or call (800) 876-5646.