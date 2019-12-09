SAN ANTONIO — Dunkin' Donuts is partnering with San Antonio Law Enforcement to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) benefiting Special Olympics Texas.
All guests who donate to a participating Dunkin' will get an Espresso VIP Card between 7 and 11 a.m., Friday and Saturday.
Participating locations include:
- 7000 W Military Drive
- 12311 Nacogdoches Road
- 9230 Potranco Road
- 3107 Tpc Parkway
- 18235 Bulverde Road
- 7939 Pat Booker Road
- 403 San Pedro Avenue
- 23503 Hardy Oak Boulevard
- 10029 San Pedro Avenue
For more information, you can visit Special Olympics Texas or call (800) 876-5646.