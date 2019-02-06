SAN ANTONIO — A dumpster at a middle school in west San Antonio was filled with some eye-opening objects over the weekend.

With kids out for the summer and construction efforts looming at Tafolla Middle School, San Antonio ISD officials say some supplies, specifically from the science department, "were either moved to other areas, or marked for surplus if they are no longer aligned to course standards."

But while the surplus items, officials said, were supposed to be logged in an inventory and taken to a warehouse before being auctioned up later, they were instead discarded in dumpsters on the property.

Among the supplies: Entire books, science models, scales, beakers, test tubes, beakers and others. Most of the supplies looked like they were in good condition, if not excellent.

Attention was drawn to the three full dumpsters via a simple Facebook post that read, in part: "Where's my dumpster diver teachers at?! Tafolla middle school has a dumpster full of clean trashed science supplies, calculators, bins, etc. Off S. Colorado. And yes,the gates are open."

Someone who noticed the social media post ended up notifying SAISD Board President Patti Radle of the situation, who immediately reached out to the superintendent, as well as Tafolla administrators.

"This is very unfortunate and a breach of protocol," SAISD officials told KENS 5. "We have a custodian heading to the school to retrieve all of the items. We will be making sure that everyone is well aware of the procedures to follow."

School personnel could be seen filling storage bins with the items Saturday evening.